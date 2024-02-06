Today is Tuesday February 06, 2024
Posted/updated on: February 6, 2024 at 9:37 am
Breaking News: Appeals court rejects Trump’s immunity claim in federal election interference case – A three-judge panel in the U.S. Court of Appeals has rejected former President Donald Trump’s claim of presidential immunity as it pertains to his federal election interference case. “For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” the judges wrote in their 57-page decision … Read more



