Posted/updated on: February 6, 2024 at 5:02 am
Breaking News: Singer Toby Keith dead at 62 – Toby Keith, a country singer known for hit songs including “Beer for My Horses” and “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” died on Monday. He was 62. He “passed peacefully” on Monday night, his official X account said in a statement on Tuesday. The “Red Solo Cup” singer said in June 2022 that he’d been diagnosed with stomach cancer and was “receiving chemo, radiation and surgery.”



