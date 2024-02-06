Scoreboard roundup — 2/5/24

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

LA Lakers 124, Charlotte 118

Cleveland 136, Sacramento 110

Dallas 118, Philadelphia 102

Golden State 109, Brooklyn 98

LA Clippers 149, Atlanta 144

New Orleans 138, Toronto 100

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY Rangers 2, Colorado 1 (OT)

NY Islanders 3, Toronto 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas St. 75, Kansas 70

