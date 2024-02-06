Today is Tuesday February 06, 2024
Scoreboard roundup — 2/5/24

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2024 at 5:01 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
LA Lakers 124, Charlotte 118
Cleveland 136, Sacramento 110
Dallas 118, Philadelphia 102
Golden State 109, Brooklyn 98
LA Clippers 149, Atlanta 144
New Orleans 138, Toronto 100

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NY Rangers 2, Colorado 1 (OT)
NY Islanders 3, Toronto 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas St. 75, Kansas 70

