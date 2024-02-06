$10k reward in search for missing Tyler man

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2024 at 4:05 am

TYLER – 29-year-old Harley Morris has been missing from Tyler since Jan. 21. Crimestoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information on Morris’ location. According to our news partner KETK, his family is now offering a reward of $10,000 for any information on his whereabouts. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket with grey sleeves, black pants and a black Prime 102 baseball style hat. He is described as 6’3, 160 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Jan. 21 at 3 a.m. walking north in the 2100 block of North Grand Avenue alone after leaving the 50 Grand Club. Police are asking residents and businesses north of Gentry Parkway to North Loop 323 to check cameras or doorbell cameras from Jan. 21 between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. and report to them if you see anyone walking. Police also ask that people check their residence or business for items Morris was wearing when he went missing: a Prime 102 cap, black shoes and a black/grey hoodie.

