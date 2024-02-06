Four arrests in Texarkana robberies

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2024 at 4:05 am

TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Police Department arrested four young men in connection to multiple robberies on Feb. 2. Texarkana PD arrested Vincent Threadgill, 18, Jamarjay Williams, 17, Jaqaveyies Williams, 17, and Kaderies Williams, 23, for organized retail theft and booked into the Bi-State Jail. A $10,000 bond was set for each of them. According to our news partner KETK officers received a call of four men stealing ammunition from Academy Sports before leaving in an older model gold Chevrolet sedan. Officers reportedly searched for the vehicle in the area, but could not find it. An hour later, police were dispatched to Ross Dress for Less, where an employee reportedly told dispatchers that they had seen four guys in red hoodies stealing items from the store and were leaving in a gold car.

Authorities said police were close by and saw the car as it drove across the parking lot. Police were able to stop the vehicle and an officer recognized the four guys from the surveillance video at Academy Sports. Inside the car, police officers reportedly found new clothing items with tags from Ross, Burlington Coat Factory and another store. Officials said police found new gun magazines and two boxes of ammo. Police later spoke to workers at Burlington and discovered that the four men could be seen on video stealing items there between the time they were at Academy Sports and Ross.

