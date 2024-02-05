Today is Monday February 05, 2024
ktbb logo


Motorcyclist dies after striking several trees

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2024 at 4:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HENDERSON COUNTY — Motorcyclist dies after striking several treesDPS said a man is dead after traveling at an unsafe speed at a curve and striking several trees on Monday at 11:03 a.m. Our news partners at KETK report that according to a preliminary investigation, George Perez, 41, the driver of a 2000 Suzuki motorcycle, was driving west on FM 773 about three miles northeast of Murchison at an unsafe speed while going around a curve. Perez was reportedly wearing a helmet when he drove off the roadway, “striking several trees and ejecting the driver.” Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC