Motorcyclist dies after striking several trees

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2024 at 4:48 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY — DPS said a man is dead after traveling at an unsafe speed at a curve and striking several trees on Monday at 11:03 a.m. Our news partners at KETK report that according to a preliminary investigation, George Perez, 41, the driver of a 2000 Suzuki motorcycle, was driving west on FM 773 about three miles northeast of Murchison at an unsafe speed while going around a curve. Perez was reportedly wearing a helmet when he drove off the roadway, “striking several trees and ejecting the driver.” Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

