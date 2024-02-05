Seven-year-old dead, three injured after two-vehicle-crash

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2024 at 4:48 pm

TYLER – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a 7-year-old girl died in a State Highway 64 crash on Sunday around 7:15 p.m., according to our colleagues at KETK. Sharya L. Snow, 18 of Tyler, was driving a 2018 Kia Forte in the west turn lane of State Highway 64 West, when a 2014 Ram 35000 pickup truck was heading east. DPS said that Snow failed to yield the right of way and turned left in front of the Ram which then hit the Kia. Snow had incapacitating injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A 7-year-old girl in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace James Meredith. According to DPS, a 12-year-old boy suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Ram was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.

