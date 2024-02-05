22-year-old dead after hitting tree south of Whitehouse

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2024 at 4:48 pm

WHITEHOUSE – Our news partners at KETK report the Texas Department of Public Safety said that a 22-year-old man died after hitting a tree on County Road 2177 on Friday around 10:50 p.m. Colton B. Killingsworth, 22 of Jacksonville, was travelling south on County Road 2177 5.5 miles south of Whitehouse in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, when DPS said he lost control of the truck and hit a tree on the east side of the road. Killingsworth was pronounced dead by Dr. K. Records at UT Health Hospital in Tyler. According to DPS, Killingsworth was not wearing a seat belt and it was raining at the time of the crash.

