Arrest made in dognapping that left owner clinging to the hood of suspect’s car

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2024 at 7:27 am

(LOS ANGELES) -- A French bulldog's whereabouts remain unknown despite the Los Angeles Police Department making an arrest in connection with the dog's theft, a department spokesperson told ABC News Sunday.

The dog theft on Jan. 18 left the dog's owner, Ali Zacharias, clinging to the hood of the suspect's car as it sped away in a failed attempt to stop the dognapping, according to police and seen in bystander video.

On Saturday, the LAPD announced that the suspect, Sadie Slater, was arrested in Inglewood. The 21-year-old was booked for robbery with bail set at $70,000.

However, the French bulldog, Onyx, has not been located, the spokesperson said.

In a post shared on X, LAPD's gang and narcotics division said US Marshals worked "through the night to locate and arrest the suspect wanted for this crime" and shared photos of the suspect's arrest and the dog owner's attempt to stop the dognapping.

The dognapping took place on Jan. 18 around 3:45 p.m. local time when Zacharias was eating outside of the Whole Foods on South Grand Avenue while Onyx was with her on leash, according to a police press release on Jan. 29.

A female suspect picked up Onyx and fled into a white, KIA Forte sedan, which was driven by an additional suspect, police previously said in the release. The vehicle began driving southbound on Grand Avenue, however, Zacharias "attempted to stop the suspects by jumping on the hood of the vehicle."

Zacharias eventually fell from the car while the suspects fled with Onyx. She was treated for minor abrasions by paramedics, according to the release.

"I thought I was going to die. I just was like, 'This is it,'" Zacharias told ABC Los Angeles station KABC. "I didn't want the car to drive away, so I ran and stood in front of it. They drove into me, and I fell on top of the hood and just started to grab on... Before I knew it, they were like backing up and taking off," she said.

The French bulldog is one of the world's most popular small-dog breeds, especially among city dwellers, according to the American Kennel Club, which notes that French bulldogs, nicknamed "Frenchies," are the No. 1 target for thieves, ahead of both Labrador retrievers and Yorkshire terriers.

The average cost of a French Bulldog in the US is between $1,500 and $3,000, according to the Canine Journal.

