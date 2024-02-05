Rapper Killer Mike arrested shortly after winning three Grammys

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2024 at 7:27 am

Winner Killer Mike, winner of the "Best Rap Album" award for "Michael", "Best Rap Performance" award for "Scientists & Engineers", and " Best Rap Song" award for "Scientists & Engineers," with trophy, at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. -- Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) -- Michael Render, also known as rapper Killer Mike, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge Sunday night shortly after winning three Grammys.

Render was detained and handcuffed by police just after 4 p.m. PT. Police took him into custody over an alleged physical altercation at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court, one of the streets just outside the Crypto.com arena, which is where the Grammys were held.

Render was placed under arrest and taken to Central Division.

He was booked on misdemeanor battery.

Authorities said Sunday night that Render was in the process of being released.

A rep for the artist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Killer Mike won Grammys for rap album for "Michael," and rap performance and best song for "Scientists & Engineers."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

