Today is Monday February 05, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Argylle’ tops box office, despite disappointing $18 million debut

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2024 at 5:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Universal Pictures

Argylle, starring Bryce Dallas HowardSam RockwellBryan CranstonCatherine O’Hara and Samuel L. Jackson, has topped the North American box office with an estimated $18 million. That's not great news, however, given its $200 million production budget. The spy comedy added $17.3 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $35.3 million.

The Chosen took second place with an estimated $6 million. Fathom Events is bringing the show's fourth season to theaters with two-week runs of episodes one through three, followed by episodes four through eight later this year.

The Beekeeper came in third with an estimated $5.28 million in its fourth week of release. That brings its domestic box office gross to $49.2 million and $122 million worldwide.

Wonka finished in fourth place, delivering an estimated $4.7 million. Its eight-week tally now stands at $202 million in North America and over $571 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was the animated feature Migration, which earned an estimated $4.2 million in its fifth week of release. To date, the film has grossed $106.2 million domestically and $210 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC