Patrick Mahomes’ father arrested in Texas on suspicion of DWI

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2024 at 4:49 am

ByABC News

The father of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested Saturday night in Tyler, Texas, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to online jail records.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., 54, is facing a charge of Driving While Intoxicated 3rd Or More with his bond being set at $10,000. He was released from the Smith County Jail on Sunday afternoon.

The charge is a third-degree felony and carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted, according to state law.

His arrest comes just a week before his son is set to play against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty to a previous DWI arrest in Texas in 2018 and was sentenced to 40 days in jail, which he served on weekends.

A former major league pitcher, he played for six teams over 11 seasons from 1992 to 2003.

The right-hander was 42-39 with a 5.47 ERA in 308 career games (63 starts) for the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates. He was part of the 1999 NL playoffs with the Mets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

