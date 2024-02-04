Today is Sunday February 04, 2024
GOP governors back at Texas border over migrant crossings

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2024 at 6:13 pm
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott returned to the Eagle Pass border to highlight his escalating attempts to curb illegal crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border. He was joined Sunday afternoon by more than a dozen other GOP governors, all of whom have cheered on his extraordinary showdown with the Biden administration over immigration enforcement. The record number of border crossings is a political liability for President Joe Biden in an election year. Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel López Obrador, discussed joint efforts on migration in a phone call Saturday. The White House said Biden gave thanks for Mexico’s support and taking steps to curb crossings.



