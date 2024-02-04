Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested for DWI in Tyler

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2024 at 6:14 pm

TYLER – Smith County Jail records show that Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Tyler on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, the Tyler Police Department arrested Mahomes his alleged third DWI or more. Mahomes Sr. is the father of Patrick Mahomes II, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes Sr. was arrested for his second driving while intoxicated charge in 2018. His 40 day sentence was served on weekends through Feb. 2019 to Feb. 2020. In the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, Mahomes Sr. played for several MLB teams as a pitcher. Mahomes’ bond has not yet been set and he’s being held at the Smith County Jail.

