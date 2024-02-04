Today is Sunday February 04, 2024
ktbb logo


South Dakota tribe bans governor from reservation over Texas remark

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2024 at 8:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SOUTH DAKOTA (AP) – The Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota has banned Gov. Kristi Noem from the Pine Ridge Reservation, one of the largest in the U.S. This comes days after the Republican governor gave a speech about wanting to send razor wire and security personnel to Texas to help deter immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The tribe’s president also says he was “deeply offended” when Noem said a gang called the Ghost Dancers is murdering people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and is affiliated with border-crossing cartels. He says Ghost Dance is a sacred ceremony and was referenced with blatant disrespect.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC