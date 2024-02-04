Kliff Kingsbury top candidate to become Commanders OC

ASHBURN, Va. — Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was close to joining the Las Vegas Raiders as their offensive coordinator, has emerged as a candidate for the same job in Washington, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kingsbury was going to join Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce’s staff until a breakdown in contract talks ended that pursuit Saturday, agent Erik Burkhardt told Schefter.

Kingsbury coached the Cardinals for four seasons until he was fired after the 2022 season.

Washington officially hired Dan Quinn as its head coach Saturday. Eric Bieniemy has one year left on his contract as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator, but Washington has a list of coaches it has interest in for the position.

They have shown some level of interest in UCLA coach Chip Kelly and possibly San Francisco tight ends coach Brian Fleury, among others. 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese has drawn praise for his work with Brock Purdy. Griese interviewed for New Orleans’ offensive coordinator position.

Washington general manager Adam Peters, who worked for the 49ers from 2017 until joining the Commanders last month, would have insight into both Fleury and Griese.

Kingsbury, 44, also interviewed with Chicago for its offensive coordinator opening, but the Bears instead hired Shane Waldron. Kelly also interviewed for that job. Fleury interviewed with New England for its offensive coordinator position, which eventually went to Alex Van Pelt.

This past fall, Kingsbury was USC’s quarterbacks coach and senior offensive analyst, working directly with the projected No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, Caleb Williams.

Kingsbury’s experience working with young quarterbacks would appeal to Washington, which owns the No. 2 pick and will strongly consider drafting a quarterback. He drafted Kyler Murray when he coached Arizona and, as head coach at Texas Tech, he worked with Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield.

Washington also has Sam Howell, who has started the past 18 games for the Commanders and will be entering his third season.

