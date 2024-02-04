Today is Sunday February 04, 2024
ktbb logo


Man sentenced to life for machete murder

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2024 at 12:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man sentenced to life for machete murderTYLER — According to our news partner KETK a Tyler man was sentenced to life in prison for the violent murder of a mother of four on Friday. David Thompson, 51, was found guilty for the murder of Jaci Wilkerson, who was found dead at The Lodge Apartment Complex on South Broadway on May 25, 2022. According to the affidavit, Willison’s body was found in a pool of blood inside of the apartment and authorities believed she was killed with a machete. A machete was reportedly found on Thompson’s bed inside the apartment with a “significant amount of blood.”

Authorities said an investigation with Thompson’s roommate revealed that he was in the apartment at the time of the murder, according to officials but said he did not heard anything because he was on muscle relaxers. The roommate said when he woke up for the second time to use the bathroom, walked up to Thompson’s door and found Wilkerson on the floor, but said he never heard any struggle. The roommate said Thompson was “crazy” and was in “a violent relationship” with Wilkerson. Police also spoke with the upstairs neighbors who said she heard a woman yell, “Oh my God! Please stop!” followed by a loud thud. The neighbor said the commotion scared her awake, and they recalled hearing the sound of doors closing and a vehicle starting.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC