Man sentenced to life for machete murder

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2024 at 12:35 am

TYLER — According to our news partner KETK a Tyler man was sentenced to life in prison for the violent murder of a mother of four on Friday. David Thompson, 51, was found guilty for the murder of Jaci Wilkerson, who was found dead at The Lodge Apartment Complex on South Broadway on May 25, 2022. According to the affidavit, Willison’s body was found in a pool of blood inside of the apartment and authorities believed she was killed with a machete. A machete was reportedly found on Thompson’s bed inside the apartment with a “significant amount of blood.”

Authorities said an investigation with Thompson’s roommate revealed that he was in the apartment at the time of the murder, according to officials but said he did not heard anything because he was on muscle relaxers. The roommate said when he woke up for the second time to use the bathroom, walked up to Thompson’s door and found Wilkerson on the floor, but said he never heard any struggle. The roommate said Thompson was “crazy” and was in “a violent relationship” with Wilkerson. Police also spoke with the upstairs neighbors who said she heard a woman yell, “Oh my God! Please stop!” followed by a loud thud. The neighbor said the commotion scared her awake, and they recalled hearing the sound of doors closing and a vehicle starting.

