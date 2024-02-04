Residential compound raid leads to arrests

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2024 at 12:31 am

GLADEWATER – According to our news partner KETK Upshur County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid on a residential compound that led to several arrests. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) lead a raid on a residential compound in the 9000 block of Bob-O-Link Road in Gladewater. Officials said the raid was the culmination of the nearly two-year-long drug distribution investigation. Members of the SIU, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators and patrol deputies raided the compound on Friday “just after daybreak.”

Authorities said that during the raid they found a malnourished dog chained to a dog house in a cage with no food or water, and the dog has reportedly been transported to a veterinarian for evaluation. During the raid, a deputy was injured after being bitten by another dog, and the deputy was treated at a medical facility and released. That dog is being quarantined due to no evidence of rabies immunization, authorities said.

Officials said they recovered drugs and firearms from the compound, including one firearm engraved “Ellis County Sheriff’s Office,” Ellis County has reportedly been notified to determine the weapons status.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office identified Cameron Scott Spears, 38 of Gladewater, as the main target of the investigation and he was charged with:

A warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than one gram, less than 4 grams

Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Cruelty to non-livestock animals

Jimmy Wayne Skimmer, 50 of Gladewater, was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance less than gram

Parole violation warrant

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Hailey Renee Shaddix, 33 of Gladewater, was charged with:

Two warrants of theft of property greater than $100 and less than $750

Possession of a controlled substance less than one gram

There were two additional individuals arrested whose names are being withheld until arraignment. Only a mugshot of Spears was immediately available.

