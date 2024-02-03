Schedule for Notre Dame Cathedral’s grand reopening in December unveiled

(PARIS) -- The schedule for Notre Dame's grand reopening in December was announced Saturday in a pastoral letter from Archbishop of Paris Mgr. Laurent Ulrich.

The cathedral was heavily damaged in an April 2019 fire, causing the collapse of the landmark's upper section including its famous spire.

The reopening of the iconic Paris cathedral will last from Dec. 8, 2024, to June 8, 2025, according to the letter.

During that period, different celebrations will be held, with French and foreign members of the clergy.

A fortnight before the reopening of the building in December, a large procession will be held in the streets of Paris to accompany the return of the statue of Notre Dame.

In July, ABC News highlighted the work of a group of American carpenters who worked with a team of French carpenters to help in the recovery process, including the use of centuries-old techniques to rebuild the woodwork of the roof and the spire.

"I feel very happy, very proud," Phillip Jost, the head of restoration at Notre Dame, told ABC News' James Longman in December. "Proud for all of the companions, all the workers, which work with enthusiasm."

