Today is Saturday February 03, 2024
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Oklahoma City

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2024 at 12:47 pm
This map released by the USGS shows the epicenter of the earthquake new Pargue, Oklahoma, on Feb. 2, 2024. (USGS)

(OKLAHOMA) -- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Oklahoma late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake's rating would tie it for the fourth largest rating in state history.

The epicenter of the earthquake, located just northwest of Prague in Lincoln County, Oklahoma, is just 50 miles to the east of Oklahoma City.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries in the region but officials are currently working to survey the situation.

"Earthquakes east of the Rocky Mountains, although less frequent than in the West, are typically felt over a much broader region than earthquakes of similar magnitude in the west," the USGS says on their website. "East of the Rockies, an earthquake can be felt over an area more than ten times larger than a similar magnitude earthquake on the west coast."

