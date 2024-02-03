House committee subpoenas DA in Trump Georgia case over use of federal funds

(NEW YORK) -- The House Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for documents related to her office's use of federal funds intended to support at-risk youth, according to a copy of the subpoena obtained by ABC News.

The subpoena comes as Willis faces unrelated scrutiny over her relationship with one of her top prosecutors in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others.

Friday's subpoena requests documents and communications related to her office's receipt of federal funds and any documents and communications relating to any allegations of the misuse of those funds by the office.

"According to a recent report, your office unlawfully 'planned to use part of a $488,000 federal grant -- earmarked for the creation of a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention'' -- to cover frivolous, unrelated expenses," the subpoena said.

In a statement responding to the subpoena, Willis defended her use of federal funds against allegations of wrongdoing.

"Our federal grant programs are focused on helping at-risk youth and seeking justice for sexual assault victims who were too long ignored," Willis said. "Our federal grant-funded Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has been cited by the United States Attorney General as a model program."

Willis said her grant programs are "highly effective" and that any examination would find that they were "conducted in cooperation with the Department of Justice and in compliance with all Department of Justice requirements."

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent Willis two previous requests for documents that he said she ignored.

The committee, in its subpoena, asked that documents be produced by Feb. 23.

The Judiciary Committee has been conducting a broader probe into Willis' use of federal funds in her investigation of the former president. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the election probe.

