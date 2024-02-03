Texas agriculture faces hay shortage, high prices

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2024 at 11:31 am

TYLER – Texas A&M AgriLife released a crop and weather report on Wednesday that Texas hay supply is near a 50-year low, and prices near record highs. “There’s just no hay,” said Peter Sorensen, Midway Package & Feed Frankston employee. According to our news partner KETK and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, hay supply remains low and prices rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed their herds through winter. “Outside of fertilizer costs, then the actual cost of producing hay so it just depends on, it’s a lot different things that have accumulated over time that have influenced our shortages as well as our prices,” said Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Professor & Forage Extension Specialist. “A lot of the farmers and ranchers around here are having to go out of state to get it. Prices are way up and it’s a vicious cycle what’s happening through the country though with the economy, it’s affecting the small guys, the farmers, the ranchers,” said Sorensen. Sorensen is optimistic about the upcoming East Texas weather for crops. Texas AgriLife explained how East Texas droughts have left an impact. “It’s great to have that moisture now but, we’re going to need some moisture during the summer when we actually have the growing season,” said Corriher-Olson. Historically the season runs about five to six months long. “It’s May, typically until November,” said Corriher-Olson. This time of the year, it’s about preparing the ground for when the season begins. “Collecting soil samples, and analyzing their soil nutrients status, because they might need to apply some nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus,” said Corriher-Olson.

