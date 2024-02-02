Bernhard Langer tears Achilles tendon. This was to be his final Masters

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2024 at 4:22 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bernhard Langer tore his Achilles tendon while exercising and had surgery on Friday, putting the 66-year-old German out of golf during a year he planned to play the Masters one last time.

Langer last year broke Hale Irwin’s record for PGA Tour Champions victories when he won twice to reach 46 titles on the 50-and-older circuit.

He is a two-time Masters champion, the first one coming in 1985, and was preparing for an emotional farewell to Augusta National in April. Masters champions have a lifetime exemption, and it’s possible Langer could still return next year for one last Masters.

“Yesterday, during training exercises in Boca Raton, I tore my Achilles tendon. I will have surgery today to repair the injury, which will cause me to miss time playing competitive golf as I recover,” Langer said in a statement through the PGA Tour.

