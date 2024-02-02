Caitlin Clark near NCAA career scoring record for women’s basketball

IOWA CITY (AP) — Caitlin Clark of Iowa is approaching the NCAA career scoring record in women’s basketball of 3,527 points, held by Kelsey Plum.

The Hawkeyes star has 3,424 points and is averaging 32.1 points a game this season. She is on pace to break Plum’s NCAA mark against Michigan on Feb. 15.

LAST TIME OUT

Clark, last year’s AP player of the year, scored 35 points in a victory at Northwestern on Jan. 31. She also had 10 assists and six rebounds. She became the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer in the game, passing Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell (3,402 career points).

UP NEXT: Iowa at Maryland

Iowa, which visits Maryland on Saturday, won two of three against the Terrapins last season. Clark scored 42 points in a 96-82 victory on Feb. 2, 2023, and she was held to 18 in a 96-68 loss on Feb. 21. She scored 22 points during an 89-84 win against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament.

CLARK STATS

Clark has scored at least 40 points 11 times in her career, including three this season.

Clark is also approaching 1,000 career assists; she has 968 and sits in eighth place all-time. She is averaging 7.7 assists per game. She is 19 assists behind former Providence star Shanya Evans for seventh and 20 behind Niya Johnson for sixth. Suzie McConnell of Penn State holds the NCAA record with 1,307.

WHO ARE THE LEADING CAREER SCORERS?

Former Kansas star Lynette Woodard holds the women’s major college basketball record with 3,649 points from 1978-81, before the NCAA took over women’s sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.

Francis Marion’s Pearl Moore has the overall record with 4,061 points from 1975-79, at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 of her points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Plum holds the women’s NCAA record after her standout, four-year career at Washington (2013-17). The men’s NCAA record is held by LSU’s Pete Maravich, who finished his career with 3,667 points. He did it with no 3-point line in college basketball and in only three seasons (1967-70); freshmen at that point weren’t allowed to play on varsity teams.

