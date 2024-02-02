Today is Friday February 02, 2024
ktbb logo


Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston has fire-suppression foam incident

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2024 at 4:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — The work to clean up fire-suppression foam accidentally released in a United Airlines hangar at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston continued Friday, according to a United spokesperson.

“United Airlines Environmental Team has been working round the clock and made significant progress in cleaning up the biodegradable … fire suppression foam that was inadvertently released” Thursday morning, United spokesperson Aubrey Jackson said.

Houston fire officials who helped contain the spread of the foam Thursday said it spread across parking lots and over vehicles and reached heights of 30 feet. But it is not harmful to humans.

“The good news is this is the newer foam. This is what we call the PFAS-free, so it’s safer for the environment and is not cancer-causing,” assistant Fire Chief Mike Mire said.

PFAS include chemicals known to be harmful to humans and previously were often used in aviation fire- suppression foam.

Houston Airports said in a statement that the foam and cleanup efforts has had no effect on flights into or out of the airport.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC