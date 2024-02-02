Clardy, Shofner clash on issues

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2024 at 4:23 pm

NACOGDOCHES – The Daily Sentinel reports that the growing rift in the Texas Republican Party was highlighted last week as incumbent Rep. Travis Clardy and challenger Joanne Shofner clashed on issues of education finance, border security and plans to resuscitate ailing rural hospitals. The candidates couldn’t be further apart in their views on whether tax money should be used to pay for private schools. “You say school choice. I’ll call it what it is. They’re vouchers. This is the same thing we’ve been hearing since the ’90s. How do we take public tax dollars and divert those into private hands? That’s what this is about,” Clardy said during a political forum last week sponsored by the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce.

Shofner referred to the program, a top legislative priority for Gov. Greg Abbott as educational savings accounts. “I am pro public school. I am pro teacher. I am against very bloated administrations and bureaucracies. I’m against sexualized books in the libraries,” she said. “I’m against woke indoctrination in our schools,” she said. “This is a must.” Her support of the voucher system led to endorsements by Abbot, Sen. Ted Cruz and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Parents deserve to use their own tax dollars to invest in their own child. That’s best for them,” she said. Shofner said somewhere around 65% of Texans support such programs, but multiple polls show that around 46% of voters favor the idea. The most recent University of Texas at Austin survey found that vouchers was the eighth most important education issue for voters. The No. 1 issue was school safety, which 94% of voters called important, and the second ranked issue was teacher pay at 89%.

