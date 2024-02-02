Today is Friday February 02, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Schitt’s Creek’ alumna Catherine O’Hara joining ‘The Last of Us’

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Former Home Alone franchise star and Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara has been tapped to co-star in the second season of Max's The Last of Us.

The streaming service broke the news on its Instagram Stories on Friday, but didn't reveal who the performer will be playing in the Emmy-winning video game adaptation.

News that O'Hara was being courted by the series broke Thursday evening, when a fan videoing into Bravo's Watch What Happens Live asked her about it. The star confirmed the rumor, before asking incredulously, "How do you know these things?!"

O'Hara, now in theaters in Argylle, also revealed that both of her sons work behind the scenes on the post-apocalyptic hit starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, which will return in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC