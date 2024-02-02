Kilgore ISD awarded grant for electric buses

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2024 at 4:23 pm

KILGORE – Kilgore ISD announced on Thursday that they were awarded a $1.5 million grant to replace older diesel buses with new electric buses. According to our news partner KETK, Kilgore ISD was awarded the grant by the Environmental Protection Agency as a part of their Clean School Bus Program. The grant allowed for up to $375,000 per bus for replacement and $20,000 per bus for charging infrastructure. The new electric busses have a range of 120 miles between charging and will be able to reliably provide transportation throughout the district.

Kilgore ISD said that with the grant they were able to replace 2010 or older year model diesel buses with 2022 or newer year model busses that have little to no emissions, as well as two charging stations capable of charging two buses each. “We are thrilled to introduce these electric buses to our fleet, and we are very grateful to receive the grant funding to make this transition possible,” Brady Wheeler, Director of Transportation for Kilgore ISD, said.

