Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

February 2, 2024
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Alexander: The Making of a God: Learn all about the man who conquered the world in less than six years in the new docudrama series.

The Tourist: The streamer picked it up after it was dropped by Max. The first season is available to watch now.

Orion and the Dark: From writer Charlie Kaufman comes the latest film by DreamWorks Animation.

Hulu
Feud: Capote Vs. The SwansRyan Murphy’s back with his second season of the anthology drama series.

Genius: MLK/X: The next installment in the Genius franchise covers the lives of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Max
Curb Your EnthusiasmLarry David says a pretty, pretty, pretty goodbye to his long-running series as the final season premieres on Sunday.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

