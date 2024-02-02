Probation in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2024 at 10:17 am

TYLER — A Tyler woman was sentenced to six years of probation in connection to a fatal hit-and-run. Chatiryn Butler pleaded guilty on Jan 8. to an accident involving death after a 2022 hit-and-run, our news partner KETK reports. On Thursday, Butler was sentenced to six years of probation, with 240 hours of community service. On Feb. 19, 2022, Kelsey Hise, 30, of Tyler, was found in the roadway with major injuries. She was surrounded by debris after Butler had struck her with her vehicle and fled the scene. Hise died at a local hospital.

Go Back