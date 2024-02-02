Longview death investigation underway

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2024 at 8:54 am

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a man found early Thursday morning with wounds that appeared to be from a dog bite. According to our news partner KETK, around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Longview PD received a call of a bicycle in the roadway in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Rayburn Drive. When officers arrived, they located the bicycle and reportedly found a 46-year-old deceased man with “wounds consistent with that of a dog bite.” Animal control officers are working with Longview PD and have reportedly confiscated multiple dogs from a residence in the area. The cause of death remains under investigation pending a final autopsy. Anyone with video or camera footage is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.

