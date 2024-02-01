The choice is becoming startlingly clear.

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2024 at 4:54 pm

I have been taken to task by some of you who listen to me on the air at KTBB 97.5 FM in Tyler-Longview, Texas — or who follow me here on this site — for being anti-Trump.

Let me hasten to say it. I am not anti-Trump.

From 2017 to 2021, I posted dozens of articles on this site in full-throated support of his presidency. (You can sample some of those articles here, here, here, here, here and here (among many others). I believe that Trump’s policy successes during the four years of his presidency speak for themselves. Economic growth was robust. Unemployment was at historic lows – most particularly among blacks and Hispanics, two demographic groups who saw the lowest unemployment rates since records began being kept. For the first time in 30-plus years, real wages for the middle class began to rise.

Trump energy policy resulted in the lowest inflation-adjusted prices for gasoline and diesel since the 1960s, and the first time that America could claim energy independence since the Truman administration.

The Abraham Accords were, at last, bringing real peace to the Middle East. Bad actors like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jingping and Kim Jong Un were minding their manners.

And in stark contrast to what’s happening today, the southern border with Mexico was well under control and illegal border crossings were at their lowest levels in recent memory.

Trump had, by most objective measures of policy, an extraordinarily successful presidency.

But that doesn’t mean I haven’t had concerns about him. As of this writing, he is doing very well in the polls. But I believe it would be a huge mistake to underestimate the Herculean challenge he faces in his attempt to become Grover Cleveland II in 2024.

I worry about his appeal to independent and moderate voters – the very cohort that ultimately determines the outcomes of American presidential elections.

That concern drives my worry about his ability to generate a cheat-proof margin in the key swing states that will decide the election. I further worry that his penchant for unforced verbal errors will cost him just enough votes in those states to cost him those margins.

Not only do I worry about these things, but I also staunchly defend my right to worry. The prospect of a second Biden term frightens me to my core.

But my worry beads aside, I recognize that the voters have had – or will soon have – their say. Barring some sort of cosmic intervention, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee for president. I therefore acknowledge the resulting binary choice. It’s Trump vs. Biden (or some other far-left loon that the Dems will put up when Biden’s growing decrepitude makes it impossible for him to carry on).

That is, as the cliché says, a ‘no brainer.’

The border catastrophe alone is enough to disqualify Biden. Add in a weak economy, a shrinking middle class, unsustainable federal spending, a historically weak American military (against the backdrop of a world on fire that he is wholly unprepared to address), and the case against Joe Biden becomes the unequivocal, undeniable, full-stop case for Donald Trump.

Little more need be said.

Go Back