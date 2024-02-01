SWAT stand-off ends with teen boy in Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2024 at 5:54 pm

JACKSONVILLE – A stand-off between a 16-year-old boy and a Cherokee County SWAT Team ended around 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, Jacksonville police began a pursuit of the unnamed boy Thursday around 5:45 a.m. At that that time, he barricaded himself at a location on Dallas Street. Authorities believed the teen was armed, and he had several felony warrants with more charges coming. Negotiations with the boy and Cherokee County SWAT ended without incident.

