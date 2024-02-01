Today is Thursday February 01, 2024
ktbb logo


Man gets deferred adjudication in fatal Tyler hit-and-run

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2024 at 5:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER –Man gets deferred adjudication in fatal Tyler hit-and-run A 20-year-old man was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication and 10 days in jail on Thursday for accident involving death in connection to a hit-and-run crash according to our colleagues at KETK. Jeremy Cisneros, 20, was arrested after Tyler PD reported a fatal hit-and-run between a truck and motorcycle where the motorcyclist, identified as 55-year-old Charles Main was pronounced dead. Officials said at the time that the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 31 W and the pickup truck drove away from the scene. The driver, later identified as Cisneros, was located and interviewed by investigators. A warrant was issued for Cisneros’ arrest, and officials said he turned himself in to the Smith County Jail. He was indicted for second-degree felony accident involving death in October. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday, and was sentenced later that day.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC