Man gets deferred adjudication in fatal Tyler hit-and-run

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2024 at 5:54 pm

TYLER – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication and 10 days in jail on Thursday for accident involving death in connection to a hit-and-run crash according to our colleagues at KETK. Jeremy Cisneros, 20, was arrested after Tyler PD reported a fatal hit-and-run between a truck and motorcycle where the motorcyclist, identified as 55-year-old Charles Main was pronounced dead. Officials said at the time that the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 31 W and the pickup truck drove away from the scene. The driver, later identified as Cisneros, was located and interviewed by investigators. A warrant was issued for Cisneros’ arrest, and officials said he turned himself in to the Smith County Jail. He was indicted for second-degree felony accident involving death in October. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday, and was sentenced later that day.

