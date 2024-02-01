Musk goes all-in on Texas over his pay package rejection

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2024 at 5:54 pm

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports Elon Musk wants to deepen his links to Texas. He’s already expanded a SpaceX launch site in South Texas, moved Tesla Inc.’s home office to Austin from Palo Alto, Calif., relocated himself and his charity and befriended state political leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott. Now Musk is threatening to shift Tesla’s incorporation to Texas from Delaware after a judge in the tiny state voided his $55 billion compensation package. As he often does with controversial business decisions, Musk turned to his followers on X and asked them to vote on what he should do. By Wednesday afternoon, Texas had won about 87% of the 1 million votes, with five hours to go in the survey.

“Elon, it’s over,” Abbott said in a post on X, which Musk also owns. “The election desk is declaring a landslide victory for Texas.” If Musk follows through, such a move would amount to another win for a state that has used its ties with him to burnish its pro-business credentials. Texas has been luring CEOs and their companies for years by touting its low taxes and light regulatory touch. Being home to Tesla’s legal incorporation would dovetail with a more recent state initiative: developing its own business-court system in a challenge to Delaware. Trying to chip away at Delaware’s dominance in the U.S. incorporation business may be a tall order, but it’s in line with Abbott’s efforts to bolster economic development by offering a distinctively Texan brand of capitalism. Texas is known for business-friendly lawmakers, and it doesn’t tax income or capital gains for individuals.

