Car drives into Don Benito’s in Tyler

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2024 at 8:39 am

TYLER — A car reportedly drove into Don Benito’s in Tyler Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, no injuries were reported in the crash and the damage was said to be mostly cosmetic, with broken windows and damage to the front of the building. No word on the cause of the crash.

