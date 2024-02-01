Smith County man sentenced for federal drug trafficking

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2024 at 8:16 am

TYLER– A Tyler man was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for firearms and drug trafficking violations. Juan Espinoza, Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after having been previously convicted of family violence and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle. According to information presented in court, on Feb. 16, 2022, a federal search warrant was executed at Espinoza’s Tyler residence, during which officers discovered approximately 4,600 grams of marijuana, 476 grams of Psilocybin, five semi-automatic pistols, a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, multiple rounds of ammunition, and $12,145.00 in cash. Espinoza was convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence in Smith County in 2016 and prohibited by federal law of possessing firearms or ammunition.

