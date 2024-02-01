Today is Thursday February 01, 2024
Police asking residents to check cameras for signs of missing Tyler man

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2024 at 7:34 am
Police asking residents to check cameras for signs of missing Tyler manTYLER — Tyler Police continue to search for Harley Morris, 29, and are asking residents and businesses north of Gentry Parkway to North Loop 323 to check cameras or doorbell cameras from Jan. 21 between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. and report to them if you see anyone walking. According to our news partner KETK, officials are also asking that people check their residence or business for items Morris was wearing when he went missing: a Prime 102 cap, black shoes and a black/grey hoodie. He was last seen on Jan. 21 at 3 a.m. walking north in the 2100 block of North Grand Avenue after leaving the 50 Grand Club alone. Morris is described as 6’3, 160 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833. Crimestoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information on Morris’ location.



