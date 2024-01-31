Gladewater ISD closes Thursday, Friday due to flu

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2024 at 4:29 pm

GLADEWATER – Gladewater ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday due to “dramatic increases in flu cases for both students and staff.” According to our news partner KETK, officials from the district said the closure would allow deep cleaning of the all campuses and offices.

“The health and safety of students and employees is our top priority,” according to Gladewater ISD. “Thank you for your understanding and partnership with us as we take the necessary steps to protect our school community.”

District officials said that classes will resume Monday.

Go Back