Man arrested for murder after admitting ‘he had hurt his mother’

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2024 at 4:27 pm

JEFFERSON – The Jefferson Police Department said that a man was arrested for murder after his mother was found dead according to our colleagues at KETK. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the Jefferson PD said they responded to the 400 block of Bonham Street after a 911 call asking for officers after the caller claimed that “he had hurt his mother.” Authorities said that upon arrival they discovered Carla Rogers, 67, dead, and her son Dillon Rogers, 32, on the scene. Jefferson PD said that Dillon was arrested and booked into Marion County Jail on the charge of murder. The Jefferson PD and Texas DPS Ranger Division are currently investigating.

