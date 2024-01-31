Today is Wednesday January 31, 2024
ktbb logo


Man arrested for murder after admitting ‘he had hurt his mother’

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2024 at 4:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


JEFFERSON – The Jefferson Police Department said that a man was arrested for murder after his mother was found dead according to our colleagues at KETK. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the Jefferson PD said they responded to the 400 block of Bonham Street after a 911 call asking for officers after the caller claimed that “he had hurt his mother.” Authorities said that upon arrival they discovered Carla Rogers, 67, dead, and her son Dillon Rogers, 32, on the scene. Jefferson PD said that Dillon was arrested and booked into Marion County Jail on the charge of murder. The Jefferson PD and Texas DPS Ranger Division are currently investigating.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC