Judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2024 at 2:53 pm
(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- A Florida judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Disney against Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state legislature's decision to alter the governing structure of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Disney had argued the change to the district, for which the company was the main landowner, was made in retaliation for criticism of the Parental Rights in Education Act, known by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

