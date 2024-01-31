Today is Wednesday January 31, 2024
ktbb logo


Kris Jenner spoofs her decision to take on reality TV in Oreo Super Bowl spot

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2024 at 12:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Courtesy Oreo

The Super Bowl is on Sunday, February 11, but Oreo has just released its big game spot, which puts a twist on flipping a coin.

The ad shows how people throughout the ages have made decisions — both good and bad — based on giving their Oreos a twist and guessing which side the creme will end up on, right or left.

According to the ad, it worked out well for cavemen, who decided to leave the dinosaurs as the asteroid approached — OK, so it's not archeologically accurate. However, for the people of Troy, it didn't work out as well when a guard allowed the famed Trojan Horse in based on his cookie's creme.

The commercial then cuts to more modern times, when Kris Jenner takes a throwback phone call. "So every little detail of our family will be on TV? Who would watch that?" she asks, before adding, "All right, lemme twist on it. Creme on the left, we'll do the show."

Sure enough, the creme ended up where she predicted. "Hope you can keep up," Jenner says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC