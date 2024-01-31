Five asylum-seekers arrested for assault on police officers in Times Square

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2024 at 8:41 am

(NEW YORK) -- Five asylum-seekers have been arrested on charges they assaulted police officers in Midtown Manhattan, the New York City Police Department said.

The assault occurred Saturday afternoon near Times Square as officers were trying to take a person into custody.

According to police, officers attempted to disperse a disorderly group on West 42nd Street when a physical altercation occurred. When officers attempted to place an individual in custody, the suspects began to kick and punch the officers, according to the NYPD. The suspects then fled.

The officers sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

The suspects were identified Wednesday as Yorman Reveron, 24; Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19; Wilson Juarez, 21; Kelvin Serita Arocha, 19; and Jhoan Boada, 22.

They face charges including assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and gang assault.

