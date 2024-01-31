Four NHL players directed to surrender on sexual assault charges

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2024 at 7:03 am

ByEMILY KAPLAN

Four NHL players — Cal Foote and Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers — have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ontario for sexual assault charges, TSN reported on Tuesday.

London Police have a news conference scheduled for Feb. 5 to address the situation.

In a correspondence with ESPN Tuesday, McLeod’s legal team — David Humphrey and Seth Weinstein of Greenspan Humphrey Weinstein LLP in Toronto — later confirmed their client was indeed charged with sexual assault, adding that “McLeod denies any criminal wrongdoing. He will be pleading not guilty and will vigorously defend the case. None of the evidence has been presented, let alone tested in court.”

Former NHL player Alex Formenton, who was playing professionally in Switzerland, turned himself in to London Police on Sunday. Formenton’s lawyer declined to state the exact charges his client was facing, but said in a statement: “Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence.”

All five players were members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team. The London Police department launched an investigation in 2022 after TSN reported that Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of that team following a gala celebrating their gold medal win at World Juniors Championships. That incident allegedly occurred in 2018.

The Globe and Mail was first to report on the pending charges last week, which prompted the players to step away from their teams. The four NHL players have been on paid leave, according to sources. However, league sources said the players’ statuses with their respective teams will likely change if charges are pressed — they could face suspension, by either their teams or the NHL, or see their contracts terminated. The players are all 25-years-old.

Flyers general manager Dany Briere told reporters last week that he wasn’t sure what was going to happen with Hart.

“We are aware of this morning’s press reports on a very serious matter. We will respond appropriately when the outcomes of the investigations are made public,” Briere said. “The NHL has been very clear that teams should refer all investigation-related questions to them. In the meantime, members of the organization, including Flyers players, will not be commenting any further.”

The NHL completed its own investigation on the incident, but has not made the results public. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league has been in contact with London Police, but will refrain from commenting until “when it is appropriate.”

