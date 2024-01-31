Today is Wednesday January 31, 2024
ktbb logo


Jill Dutton wins Texas House District 2 special run off election

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2024 at 6:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jill Dutton wins Texas House District 2 special run off electionVAN ZANDT COUNTY — Jill Dutton won the runoff election for Texas House District 2 on Tuesday, according to unofficial results. According to our news partner KETK, the runoff election was a rematch between republicans Jill Dutton and Brent Money, who went head to head for the seat last November. In that election, Money came out with 31.7% of the vote and Dutton had 25.3% of the vote. In the Jan. 30 runoff, Dutton received a slight majority obtaining 50.4% of the vote, while Money got 49.6% of the vote. They were vying for the seat of former Rep. Bryan Slaton, who was expelled from the House after an internal investigation found evidence of sexual misconduct with an aide. Dutton received endorsements from former Gov. Rick Perry and local representatives like Lane Gooden, Jay Dean and Cody Harris, while Money received endorsements from political heavy hitters, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Sen. Ted Cruz. Representative Jared Patterson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, congratulating Dutton for winning. “Jill Dutton will be a fantastic representative for East Texans who want to secure the border, cut property taxes, and protect the innocence of children,” said Patterson.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC