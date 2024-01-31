Jill Dutton wins Texas House District 2 special run off election

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2024 at 6:39 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — Jill Dutton won the runoff election for Texas House District 2 on Tuesday, according to unofficial results. According to our news partner KETK, the runoff election was a rematch between republicans Jill Dutton and Brent Money, who went head to head for the seat last November. In that election, Money came out with 31.7% of the vote and Dutton had 25.3% of the vote. In the Jan. 30 runoff, Dutton received a slight majority obtaining 50.4% of the vote, while Money got 49.6% of the vote. They were vying for the seat of former Rep. Bryan Slaton, who was expelled from the House after an internal investigation found evidence of sexual misconduct with an aide. Dutton received endorsements from former Gov. Rick Perry and local representatives like Lane Gooden, Jay Dean and Cody Harris, while Money received endorsements from political heavy hitters, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Sen. Ted Cruz. Representative Jared Patterson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, congratulating Dutton for winning. “Jill Dutton will be a fantastic representative for East Texans who want to secure the border, cut property taxes, and protect the innocence of children,” said Patterson.

Go Back