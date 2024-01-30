Today is Tuesday January 30, 2024
ktbb logo


Longview authorities searching for a missing man

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2024 at 3:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview authorities searching for a missing manLONGVIEW – Longview police said Tuesday they are looking for a missing 38-year-old man. According to our news partner KETK, missing is Xavier Dion Wilson. Wilson is 5’5″ and weighs about 120 pounds. He was seen last near the 1000 block of East Marshall Avenue. Police say they do not have a description of the what clothing Wilson was last seen wearing. Longview PD asks if you have information on the location of Xavier Wilson, contact them at 903-237-1170.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC