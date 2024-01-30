Longview authorities searching for a missing man

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2024 at 3:37 pm

LONGVIEW – Longview police said Tuesday they are looking for a missing 38-year-old man. According to our news partner KETK, missing is Xavier Dion Wilson. Wilson is 5’5″ and weighs about 120 pounds. He was seen last near the 1000 block of East Marshall Avenue. Police say they do not have a description of the what clothing Wilson was last seen wearing. Longview PD asks if you have information on the location of Xavier Wilson, contact them at 903-237-1170.

