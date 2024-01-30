Two hospitalized after Rusk ISD bus crash

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2024 at 3:38 pm

RUSK – Two people were taken to hospitals after a Tuesday morning crash involving a Rusk ISD school bus, according to our colleagues at KETK. According to DPS, troopers responded to the crash near the intersection of CR 2117 and CR 2116 around 7 a.m. involving a school bus and passenger. Officials said a preliminary report found the passenger car had failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign “and struck the school bus.” Authorities reported one passenger on the school bus was taken to a Jacksonville hospital for treatment and the driver of the passenger car was taken to a Tyler hospital.

