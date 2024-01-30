Today is Tuesday January 30, 2024
Teenager arrested in East Texas after car reported stolen

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2024 at 3:33 pm
POLK COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report a Livingston teenager was arrested on Saturday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call of a reported stolen car off of Tom Cummings Road. Authorities initiated an investigation and officials said they were able to find and recover the car later that afternoon. Jonathon Forbus, 17 of Livingston, was arrested on Saturday and posted a $10,000 bond the following day. Officials said the car was released back to the rightful owners.



