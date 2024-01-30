Atmos Energy says it has no responsibility in Fort Worth blast

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2024 at 12:39 pm

FORT WORTH – The Dallas Morning News reports that Atmos Energy is seeking to absolve itself of legal responsibility related to the gas explosion at a downtown Fort Worth hotel earlier this month. The Jan. 8 explosion at the Sandman Hotel, in the 800 block of Houston Street, rocked the downtown area. Twenty-one people were hurt, including four whose injuries were serious, according to authorities. Multiple people affected by the blast have sued Atmos Energy and the hotel’s owner, Northland Developments Inc. Atmos said that as of Friday, it had been sued by 33 plaintiffs in nine lawsuits related to the explosion, according to a lawsuit filed in Tarrant County.

“In addition to the lawsuits that have already been filed, Northland’s insurer has made various demands on Atmos Energy through its Claims Department and has stated it ‘intend[s] to hold the culpable party responsible,’” the lawsuit states. Northland did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to Atmos’ lawsuit, the natural gas utility is seeking a declaratory judgment that would prevent it from being liable or responsible for loss or damage resulting from the explosion. Additionally, it is asking the court to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent Northland and any other associated parties from taking “any action that would alter, modify, or destroy any condition or item currently existing within the basement area of the Hotel, except as necessary to make the premises structurally safe for inspection.”

