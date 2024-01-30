Sixers’ Joel Embiid (knee) misses 2nd straight game

ByRAMONA SHELBURNE

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missed Monday night’s game in Portland with a knee injury, the team announced.

It was the second straight game Embiid has missed. He was a late scratch from Saturday’s showdown with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in Denver, which, according to multiple sources, has prompted the league to investigate the circumstances of the team’s injury reporting.

Embiid was not listed on any of the pregame injury reports leading into Saturday’s game. According to sources close to the situation, Embiid was determined to play in Denver for the first time since 2019 but was pulled from the game by the team’s medical staff after the staff watched him warm up before the game. As one source put it, he “could barely jump” as he warmed up.

Before Monday’s game, 76ers coach Nick Nurse told reporters that Embiid’s status for Tuesday night’s game at the Golden State Warriors was uncertain.

“I don’t want to rule him out at all,” Nurse said. “So I guess we’ll just see how we’re doing.”

Embiid has now missed 12 games on the season. If he misses five more, he would become ineligible for any postseason NBA awards.

Sixers guard guard Tyrese Maxey also missed Monday night’s game because of a sprained left ankle.

